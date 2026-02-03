Desktop banner image
News

T.I. Plans To Hang His Titled Hat After His Next Album

T.I. may be preparing to retire following the release of his upcoming album, Kill The King.

Published on February 3, 2026
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

While speaking on the Grammys red carpet, the ATL legend revealed that the end of his rap career could be near.

“It’s time, I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on. I also can spend more time and attention on my family and children. There’s plenty of stuff to do.”

Tiny, TIP’s wife, even followed up on his statement, saying that she believes this will, in fact, be his final hurrah. The King Of The South dropped a single, “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell.

The track delivers a refreshing sound that longtime fans will appreciate, placing T.I. right back in the pocket that Day 1 fans know and love.

In addition, the rap veteran has announced he will headline Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, marking the station’s 30th anniversary since launching the iconic concert series. Having TIP as the headliner feels fitting, as he has delivered some of the most memorable Birthday Bash performances in the event’s history.

One of the most iconic moments occurred at Birthday Bash 2004, when T.I. famously called Lil Flip on stage. Now, with T.I. headlining, the moment feels full circle, potentially serving as his final ride into the sunset following the album.

During an interview with DJ Holiday, the 24’s rapper reflected on that infamous moment with Lil Flip:

“History is history, and the things we go through in life are to teach us things we need to know. Earn us the knowledge to move on to the next phase of our lives. You can’t his from the past, history is there for a reason. That was a big moment for me, a big moment for the city, a big moment for Birthday Bash. I was just happy to get out of jail.”

Although fans call cap, the King may be hanging it up after this next album. If this is, in fact, his final project, he gave his fans a timeless discography.

T.I. Plans To Hang His Titled Hat After His Next Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

