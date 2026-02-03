No More Small Talk — Sherri Shepherd’s Beloved Daytime Show ‘Sherri’ Canceled After Four Seasons

Source: ANDREW WERNER/SHERRI/DEBMAR-MERCURY / Sherri Shepherd and Oprah Winfrey chat during a 2023 episode.

Daytime television is preparing to say farewell to a familiar and joyful presence. Sherri Shepherd’s syndicated talk show, Sherri, will officially conclude after four seasons on the air, marking the end of a chapter for a series that brought humor, heart, and celebrity-driven conversation into viewers’ homes each day.

According to Variety, the 58-year-old comedian and actress will wrap the show in the fall of 2026. While the announcement may surprise fans, the series will continue airing as planned through its fourth season across major station groups including Fox TV Stations, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, and Sunbeam.

The decision, however, has little to do with the show’s performance or Shepherd’s appeal. In a joint statement, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus noted that the choice reflects broader industry shifts rather than creative concerns.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” they said. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

That confidence was echoed by Fox TV Stations executives during the show’s run. When Sherri was renewed last season, Fox TV Stations executive vice president of programming Frank Cicha described it as “a linchpin of our daytime lineup.” Taped at New York City’s Chelsea Studios, the show has been both produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury, maintaining a polished yet approachable tone that resonated with audiences.

Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show journey with Sherri began in 2022.

Over the years, Sherri became known for its lively mix of pop culture, heartfelt conversations, and laugh-out-loud moments. The show welcomed an impressive lineup of guests, including Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, and many others, giving fans memorable interviews and plenty of fun along the way.

The series also carries a significant place in daytime TV history. Sherri debuted in September 2022, taking over the time slot previously held by The Wendy Williams Show. After serving as a well-received guest host during Wendy Williams’ extended health-related absence, Shepherd was named the permanent host for the fall 2022 season.

As bittersweet as it is to watch Sherri Shepherd step away from daytime television, the Hollywood star isn’t slowing down anytime soon. She’s gearing up to delight fans on the road with her multi-city comedy tour, Make It Make Sense.

This month, Shepherd will bring her signature humor to live audiences with scheduled stops in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, as well as Lexington, Kentucky, according to her Instagram page.

