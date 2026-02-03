Desktop banner image
News

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

Published on February 3, 2026
Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne is rarely on social media, but when he pops out, people listen.

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

“Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasn’t included, as usual. I gotta work harder, as usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli.”

Wayne was referencing Bill Belichick, with whom he has built a relationship in recent years. Weezy has even visited Belichick as his new gig with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where the program gifted the MC a custom jersey with “Tunechi” on the back.

Back to the Grammys…

The New Orleans rapper dropped his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI in 2025. While some fans rocked with the project, others felt it didn’t quite live up to the weight of the Carter legacy. Either way, the album failed to receive a single Grammy nomination.

Earlier in 2025, Wayne faced another tough blow when the NFL selected Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime performer. What stung the most for him and many of his peers was that the Super Bowl was held in his hometown of New Orleans, setting the stage for what could have been a perfect homecoming after a legendary career.

Following that disappointment, the A Milli rapper opened up about how the snub affected him:

“It hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform. It broke me, I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

Despite the accolades, milestones, and impact, Lil Wayne has made it clear that being overlooked for his hard work still hits different.

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys was originally published on hiphopwired.com

