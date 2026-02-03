Cleveland Nightlife Spots James Harden Would Probably Hear About

Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

James Harden trade rumors have Cleveland fans talking, and not just about basketball.

Harden’s reputation off the court is almost as famous as his step-back jumper, especially when it comes to nightlife. If the Cavaliers actually land the former MVP, the city’s scene will definitely hear about it. And he won’t be there for the wings.

From late-night energy to VIP vibes, Cleveland has no shortage of spots that fit Harden’s well-documented tastes. With that in mind, here are a few places that would likely land on his radar if he ever suits up in wine and gold.