Boosting, But Make It Fashion! Keke Palmer Leads A Slippery Squad Of Sticky-Fingered Snazzettes In ‘I Love Boosters’ Teaser Trailer

Source: Neon/I Love Boosters

Social media is buzzing over Keke Palmer and her colorful crew of professional shoplifters in upcoming Bay area-heist comedy I Love Boosters–the latest brilliantly bonkers film from visionary filmmaker Boots Riley.

In I Love Boosters (premiering at this year’s SXSW Festival), Palmer engages in sticky-fingered shenanigans with Taylour Page, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu, and Eiza González who, together, are the Velvet Gang targeting a ruthless fashion maven (Demi Moore) as their, uh, unique brand of community service.

“I shop here a lot, and I feel like I should have it all,” says a fabulously dressed Palmer in the opening scene of the teaser. “I just want to take it all home, heat it up and shoot it out my eyes. I just feel like, ‘Give it to me. It’s mine, anyway.'”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Written and directed by Riley (known for his 2018 mind-blower Sorry to Bother You and underrated Prime Video series I’m a Virgo), I Love Boosters also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle, and Will Poulter who round out the star-studded cast for one of 2026’s most anticipated films.

“We can’t wait for our audience to be sucked into his singular, subversive world where razor-sharp social commentary meets fearless, surreal storytelling and eye-popping imagery — all powered by a ridiculously stacked cast of some of the most talented actors on the planet,” said Claudette Godfrey, SXSW VP of Film & TV in a statement announcing the selection, per IndieWire. “I Love Boosters is audacious, entertaining, and guaranteed to get our festival off to an unforgettable start. Trust us, you’ll want to be there when The Velvet Gang bursts onto the scene!”

Will you be seated for I Love Boosters in theaters May 22, 2026? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over the buzzy film on the flip.