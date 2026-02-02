Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Earl Gibson III/ Leon Bennett/ Amy Sussman

Los Angeles is bustling with Black celeb star power ahead of tonight’s Grammys, and per the usual, Clive Davis’ pre-party was the place to be.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the event featured artists, executives, and industry power players for the invitation-only affair long heralded as Grammy Week’s most coveted ticket.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hosted by the Recording Academy and the now 93-year-old music titan, the gala honored Republic Records founders and brothers Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, who received the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.