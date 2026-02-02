Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
News

BIA Calls Cap On Rumors That She Slept With J. Cole

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 8, 2025
Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

A social media user recently asked the Massachusetts MC, “is it true you slept with J. Cole?” She quickly shut the claim down, calling cap and responding, “No & I have never slept with a married man ever. Fake tea.”

J. Cole and BIA previously collaborated on the 2022 track “LONDON,” and she recently revisited how the record came together during an interview. According to BIA, the collaboration was strictly professional from start to finish:

“He (J. Cole) had me go to the studio for a different song. I cut a verse for something when I went there and met him. On my way out, I asked him if we can play him something. We played him ‘LONDON,’ and he was ‘I love this song, this is my favorite song’. A week later I sent him the song telling him, ‘just sending this if you need something to listen to.’ He had said ‘can I take a stab at this?’ And we were like take a stab? You can have it.”

Showing that the collab came organically, and Cole was rocking with the song beforehand.

During that year, the Grammy Award winner was handing out features like candy. Appearing on record such as Benny The Butcher’s Johnny P’s Caddy” and YG’s “Scared Money.”

With the rumors addressed and the backstory clarified, BIA made it clear there was never anything more than music behind her collaboration with J. Cole.

BIA Calls Cap On Rumors That She Slept With J. Cole was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News  |  Matty Willz

Trump Slams Grammy Awards, Threatens Lawsuit Over Trevor Noah Joke

Comment
Rest in Power 2026 Black America Web
12 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Deion Allen

Black History in Music: 25 Hip-Hop Songs That Represent Black History

Comment
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Winter Nail Designs To Try This Season

Comment
Black Health +365
Close