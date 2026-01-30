Fine AF Fridays! 20 Stars Showing Off Their Heavenly Bodies

Source: Melinda Berry/IG: @melinda_melrose Welcome back to another week of Fine AF Fridays, where we deliver some of the best looks of the week featuring modelesque faces, snatched bodies, and sometimes a touch of haute fashion! This week, we have a couple of stars who went overseas to Paris for the city’s fashion and haute couture week. There are also some familiar faces like Porsha Williams, who is back on the list, but brought a lady friend this time! Amara La Negra is two for two and is giving a mix of editorial and America’s Next Top Model. Melinda Berry is one of our new faces who looks like a angel that fell from Victoria Secret’s heaven. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. But no more clues! You’ll have to see for yourself what the rest of the line up is giving. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Nique, Ella Thomas, Angela White & More Stars Serve Daring Décolletage, Vol. 11 1. Reginae Carter, 27 Reginae Carter looked smokin’ hot in her red monochromatic outfit from Fashion Nova. The big curly hair and soft glam make up eats too!

2. Melinda Berry, 32 Melinda Berry’s angelic city photos were definitely too hot for us to handle! She posed effortlessly in a white lingerie set with large white wings.

3. Lawrence Robinson Actor Lawrence Robinson popped up in Paris for their fashion week wearing a black leather ensemble. We don’t know what excites us more about him…his skin, the dimples, or maybe it’s the light waves.

4. Draya Michele, 41 Not even a fur coat can hide Draya Michele’s curves! She posted pics in a see-through printed looking snatched and bodied in all the right places

5. Robert Richard, 43 Ooo! Hold on now! Robert Richard – aka -Arnaz from One on One was giving sexy western vibes in this photo. This was his look while taking over TMZ After Dark.

6. Shilo Sanders, 25 Shilo Sanders was also in Paris this week presumably for Paris Fashion Week as well and he caught a photo looking handsome standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

7. Porsha Williams, 44 and Sway the Pro Sway the Pro is feeling all the feels when it comes to Porsha Williams. Her Instagram photographs showed the two of them dressed up and complementing each other very well for their night out.

8. Deiondra Sanders, 33

Deiondra Sanders had her buns and curves out while enjoying some beach time with her son!

9. Rocsi Diaz, 44 Source: Rocsi Diaz/IG: @rocsidiaz Rocsi Diaz’s beautiful figure was the star of these images! She went out in a dress from Maygel Coronel, which appeared to fit her body like a glove and her makeup added a nice glowy finish to the look.

10. Victoria Monet, 36 Now it’s not clear where Victoria Monet went at in this dress. All we know is that she had to have had heads turning and eyes widening by looking this good! And this hair color…is always chef’s kiss on her.

11. Keith Powers, 33 Whew! Ryan Destiny got her one (and vice versa). Her man Keith Powers popped out in Paris this week repping YSL, while looking good ASL!

12. Gunna, 32 Dripped out in all the appropriate gear, Gunna showed off his sledding skills this week and was looking pretty handsome while doing it.

13. Shannon Sharpe, 57 We already said it before, but Shannon Sharpe is really showing out with this new bearded look! And we can not get enough of it. Our vote is that Unc keeps it!

14. Sierra Gates, 36 Sierra Gates just knows she is that girl and presents herself as such! She stepped out in a red body-hugging jumpsuit and a fur coat with her hair styled perfectly in voluminous curls.

15. Usher, 47 Usher was another star who was spotted in Paris for the fashion events. A face like his can rock many type of looks which he showed in the post including a fur coat, a suit, and leather.

16. Ari Lennox, 34 Ari Lennox just released her third studio album calling it Vacancy and with new music always comes new photos or content. In one of her newest posts, she giving grown and sexy as she poses in a black lace gown and heels.

17. Anok Yai, 28 Anok Yai never ceases to make a killing when it comes to her job. She was the star in Mugler’s new ad for their Alien Pulp Eau de Parfum and looked surreal with the purple hue on her skin.

18. Quavo, 34 Source: N/A / Source: Quavo/IG:@quavohuncho Okay now! Quavo was also looking fresh this week too. We love this leather coat and tie look, but of course he had to add some sauce to the fit by including his grills!