Pop Culture

Halle Berry Is About To Be President — On Screen, Of Course

From Catwoman to Commander-in-Chief, Halle is still booked and busy.

Published on January 29, 2026
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Just call her “Madame President.” Halle Berry is taking over the Oval Office (well, kind of).

The Oscar-winning star is set to headline a new film adaptation of The President Is Missing, the political thriller co-written by former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Halle will play President Joanna Duncan in a storyline filled with action, suspense, and a major cyberterrorist threat.

Halle Berry’s New Role Takes Her To The Oval Office

In the film, Halle has to escape the White House to stop a cyberterrorist attack. She even has to outmaneuver her own Secret Service along the way. The role puts Halle right at the center of the action, but that’s nothing new. Halle Berry will forever be our Catwoman — known for serving fearless fight scenes, saving the world, and looking absolutely “ purrfect” while doing it.

This project is just one more addition to Halle’s growing resume. The Boomerang star is in her bag, making big moves both on screen and behind the scenes. Halle has always been that girl, but now she’s widening her lane even more — producing, leading, and reminding Hollywood that she is exactly who she says she is.

And Halle’s influence doesn’t stop with entertainment.

She’s also become a bold unapologetic voice for women and menopause. Halle has no problem telling people how old she is, how good she looks, and how women of her age, no matter what they are going through, should be seen and supported. Through her Respin brand, she offers affirmations, advice, and products designed just for women.

Halle Berry is a forever icon — still slaying red carpets, commanding screens, and proving that her next era is only getting bigger. And now we get to call her Madam President, as one of the flyest presidents there has ever been. In reality or on screen

Halle Berry Is About To Be President — On Screen, Of Course was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

