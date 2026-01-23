Listen Live
Your Invited To The Still Finally Over It Tour

Dont miss Summer Walkers first arena tour beginning in May, see if she's coming to a city near you.

Published on January 23, 2026
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

On June 17, Summer Walker is making her way to Dallas, Texas, for her Still Finally Over It tour. In this trilogy tour, she will be revisiting all three of her eras and all feelings. This trilogy will feature Monaleo and Odeal.

Other stops on the tour include:

5.6 Toranto

5.29 Chicago

5.31 Detroit

6.02 Brooklyn

6.05 Philadelphia

6.07 Boston

6.09 Baltimore

6.10 Charlotte

6.12 Atlanta

6.14 Miami

6.17 Dallas of course

6.18 Austin

6.21 Houston

6.25 Los Angeles

6.25 Las Vegas

6.28 Okland

7.01 Seattle

7.03 Vancouver

8.02 London

Sign up HERE

