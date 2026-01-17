Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/17/26)
- Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
- When I Think – Ricky Dillard
- Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp ft. Tasha Page-Lockhart
- Grateful by Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
- Better Afterwhile by Donnie McClurkin
- Never Shall Forget by Jermaine Dolly
- Church by Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- The Light by Jor’Dan Armstrong
- On The Way by Adia
- Do It Again by James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
- Still by Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- Nobody But Jesus by Josh Copeland
- Turn It Around by Pastor Mike Jr.
- Proverbs 3 by Todd Dulaney
- Mercy Endureth by EJ Fields
- Live Breathe Fight by Tamela Mann
- Blessings by Tanya Nolan
- In The Room by James Fortune
- God Did It by Kenny Lewis & One Voice
