The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover how Dr. Willie Jolley's insights can unlock your potential for a brighter future.

Published on January 13, 2026
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power of Tomorrow”

 

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you some tips to create your own comeback. On my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast, I have an interview with the late great statesman and world-renowned leader, General Colin Powell. General Powell shared a quote I really love. He said, “None of us can change our yesterdays, but all of us can change our tomorrows.” I could not agree more.

So I recommend we accept that the things of the past are set in stone, yet the things in the future we can think of as putty. That putty can be shaped into whatever we choose. I recommend we learn from the past and then take those lessons and start shaping our lives and the lives we dream of. General Powell was right. We cannot change our yesterdays, but we have absolute control where we can change our tomorrows.

So today, decide to work on your tomorrows because they are coming and will be here before you know it. And you can change them. T

 

The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

