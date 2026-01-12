Nas & Raekwon Roll Out The HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS
Nas & Raekwon Roll Out The HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS
We love seeing our hip-hop pioneers continue to not only flourish musically but also in other creative avenues of commerce.
For Raekwon and Nas, music will always be in their respective bags — hear: The Emperor’s New Clothes and Light-Years in collaboration with DJ-Premier, respectively — and now both New York rap icons are showing off their stylish side as well by teaming up to unveil the new HSDT x ASICS SportStyle GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS sneaker collaboration.
RELATED: Year In Review – Top 20 Hip-Hop Albums Of 2025
With The Big Apple at front-and-center in terms of inspiration, it’s quite fitting that ASICS would recruit a Staten-Island-by-way-of-Brooklyn-born emcee with a native Queens-bred lyricist to make it all feel truly authentic. On the Illmatic rapper we see a darker tone of mahogany brown highlighted by powder purple piping and black leather accents. His contemporary hailing from the Wu-Tang Clan can be seen rocking an alternative sulphur yellow and black bumblebee-themed hue — we see what they did there! — that might be the standout of the two. Just might.
Also seen modeling in the campaign photos are ASAP Twelvyy of the still-somewhat-functional rap collective, A$AP Mob, as well as artist/designer Malcolm Ransome. If you’re tapped into the Interwebs, you may remember him from his viral aluminum-built NYChair.
Check for the HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS “Shaolin ’93” (as seen on Raekwon) and HSDT x ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS “Queens ’94” (as seen on Nas) to both retail for $170 USD and hit retailers beginning this Friday (January 16). Happy hunting!