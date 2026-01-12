Desktop banner image
Gotta Build Em' All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

Published on January 12, 2026
LEGO / Pokémon

The Lego Group and Pokémon Company International are teaming up for Lego sets that any collector or fan of Pokémon would be a fool to miss out on.

The first-ever Lego Pokémon sets are coming, and as expected, they are pretty big and will cost you some serious coins.

Ahead of their launch on February 27, the iconic toy company unveiled a smaller Eevee set, a Pikachu set paired with a Poké Ball, and a giant trio set featuring the OG three Pokémon, which you had to choose from to begin your journey to become the very best like no one ever was, but in their final evolution form. 

Anyone who drops the major coins on the Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise set between February 27 and March 3 via Lego’s official website or official stores will receive a Lego Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection as a gift. 

Pokémon Lego Sets
Source: LEGO / Pokémon Sets

The announcement of the sets is a part of The Pokémon Company International’s celebration of the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Here is a full breakdown of each set as described by LEGO:

Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball

Pokémon Lego Sets
Pikachu
  • Age: 18+
  • Price: 199,99€ / 199,99$ / 179,99£
  • Pieces: 2050
  • Product No.: 72152
  • Dimensions: Measures over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall, 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide, and 15.5 in. (39 cm) deep
  • Available: 27th February 2026
  • Pre-order: 12th January 2026

Lego Pokémon Evee

Pokémon Lego Sets
Evee
  • Age: 18+
  • Price: 59,99€ / 59,99$ / 54,99£
  • Pieces: 587
  • Product No.: 72151
  • Dimensions: Measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall, 6 in. (15 cm) wide, and 8.5 in. (21 cm) deep
  • Available: 27th February 2026
  • Pre-order: 12th January 2026

Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise

Pokémon Lego Sets
  • Age: 18+
  • Price: 649,99€ / 649,99$ / 579,99£
  • Pieces: 6838
  • Product No.: 72153
  • Dimensions: Measures over 20 in. (50 cm) high, 21 in. (54 cm) wide, and 14 in. (36 cm) long
  • Available: 27th February 2026
  • Pre-order: 12th January 2026

For more photos of the sets, hit the gallery below.

Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets was originally published on hiphopwired.com

