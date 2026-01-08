On Your MIND? Nike Rules With New High-Tech ‘001’ Mule

Nike

The stiff competition between major sportswear stalwarts has always been sort of a sport in itself. We all have our faves, but there’s one brand that always seems to come in first place due to constantly innovating its output with an ever-evolving set of futuristic tech specs — hello again, Nike!

This time around, the Swoosh is stamping its top spot for the year already with a truly innovative footwear offering in the form of the new Nike Mind 001 Pregame Mule.

Jokingly described by many as a “Telsa Cybertruck for your foot” due to its boxy frame and tech-forward ad campaign, the Mind 001 definitely looks heavy duty if you had to ask us. Nike’s Mind Science Department did extensive research to “unlock” a full set of new products and even services that future athletes can utilize to better prepare, train, compete and recover when it’s all done. Arriving alongside the 001 is the Mind 002 sneaker option.

More deets below, via Nike:

“An engineering and manufacturing challenge over 10 years in the making, the Mind 001 and Mind 002 feature 22 independent foam nodes per shoe that are bonded to a flexible, water-resistant material that allows them to act as pistons and gimbals as athletes move — imparting the feeling, and even the texture, of the ground directly beneath. This interaction heightens sensory awareness, which can help clear away distractions and enhance concentration.

‘Nike Mind is a new sensory-footwear concept that helps reawaken the foot, the body and the mind,’ says Eric Avar, VP, Creative Director, Innovation. ‘It represents a new paradigm of performance and how we can potentially make athletes better in the future.’

The Mind 001 and Mind 002 are the first innovations born from Nike’s Mind Science Department, a cutting-edge group within the Nike Sport Research Lab that’s deepening Nike’s understanding of the mind-body connection. Leveraging one of very few mobile brain and body imaging labs in the world, the Mind Science Department’s neuroscientists study the nervous system, brain activity and cognition of athletes in motion — leading to unique insights informing a completely new category of products and services to help athletes better prepare, train, compete and recover.”

As you might’ve expected, both viral silhouettes are currently sold out as of today’s release date (January 8) with a more general drop and more colorways expected to arrive later in the year.

Would you say the Nike Mind 001 mule, priced at $95 USD, and/or the Nike Mind 002 sneaker, a bit steeper at $145 USD, are worth the hype?

Take a look below at more images of the new Nike Mind 001 mule, and happy hunting if you plan on picking up a pair on the resell market this week:

