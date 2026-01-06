Zhuri James Styled Her Father LeBron James’ Game Day Fit—And It Was Super Cute

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Before the Lakers hit the court, LeBron James had already set the tone.

Ahead of Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron revealed that his pregame tunnel look was styled by his youngest daughter, Zhuri James. “This is courtesy of Zhuri,” he shared with NBA reporters with a smile.

“She took care of me,” said James.

According to LeBron, Zhuri asked if she could dress him for one of his games, and he happily said yes. The result was a cozy, classic tunnel fit.

Zhuri James Styles LeBron James’ Tunnel Fit

LeBron’s ensemble featured a navy-and-cream Motown varsity jacket with a bold chenille “B” patch, embroidered Motown lettering, and anniversary details stitched across the chest and sleeves. He paired it with light-wash denim, brown-and-white sneakers, a ribbed cream beanie, and round gold eyeglasses.

See Zhuri’s styling skills below.

Yes, the fit was fly and LeBron did what he always does in the tunnel. But the moment also meant more. The Ohio native isn’t just one of the greatest players in the league, he’s also a dad. He does not play about his children, and moments like this show how he gives them room to grow and come into their own.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the NBA’s Instagram post featuring Zhuri’s look. One commenter wrote, “She got taste,” while another joked, “He got that proud face of when your moms dresses you up for the first day of school.” Someone else summed it up perfectly: “Might gotta let her do that more often.”

Fans of the James family have watched Zhuri grow up in real time, from sidelines appearances to school sports moments. And if you follow Savannah James, you already know style lives in the household. Zhuri stepping in for game day makes sense.

We are here for such a cute father-daughter fashion moment.

