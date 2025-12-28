Anthony Joshua Wins Our Sexiest Man Of 2025 Wild Card

Source: JC Ruiz – PA Images / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may have won our sexiest man of the year poll on social media, but Anthony Joshua knocked him out in a wild card round. *Pun intended* Many women are just discovering the towering hunk after his win against Jake Paul, and he’s instantly become an Internet heartthrob. The 36-year-old champion easily won against Kofi Siriboe, Jalen Hurts and Method Man garnering 80% of nearly 24,000 votes.

Comments ranged from “About 2 days ago I would have picked Jalen but 2 days ago I came across Adonis Anthony Joshua!” and “I’m sorry Anthony is the sexiest man I’ve ever seen.”

Anthony Joshua Is Sexy

Anthony Joshua is a decorated boxer, who won everyone’s heart when he beat Jake Paul in a bout on Netflix. But it was really his British accent and swag that left the ladies swooning. After a TKO, he even saluted his opponent, showing he is a class act even though he is a lethal punching machine.

The British Nigerian athlete is a “former two-time heavyweight champion having held the unified world heavyweight championship twice from 2017 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021.” Weighing in at 245 pounds, he’s full of heart and grit.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Anthony calmly described how he was going to break his opponent’s soul. “If I can break his soul and I can break his mentality then I have broken Jake.” Fans probably should have been petrified, but instead they were intrigued leading to him becoming our breakout winner of our wild card round.

