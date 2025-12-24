HHW Gaming’s Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide For Gamers

martin-dm / Holiday Gift Guide For Gamers Christmas is quickly approaching, and the mad scramble to find gifts for the gamer in your life is on. Thankfully, HHW Gaming points you toward some cool gift ideas. When it comes to Christmas presents, video games are always at the top of every wishlist, especially because everyone has that one person in their lives who picks up the sticks as a hobby, or even professionally, since streaming is all the rage. Now we get it, we know video game consoles can be pretty pricey (thanks, Donald Trump), but Christmas only comes once a year, so what better time to splurge on that PS5, Nintendo Switch II, Xbox Series S | X, handheld gaming console, or gaming pc? With that said, let’s jump into those gift ideas so you can be a hero come Christmas morning.

For The Gamer On The Go Gamers are no longer confined to their desks or 4K flat-screen televisions; they can now take the action on the road. Luckily for them, there are plenty of options for them now to take their Steam, PS5, or Xbox Game Pass libraries on the go. PS Portal Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital / HHW Gaming The PS Portal has come a long way since its November 2023 release. When it first arrived, it was just a companion device to the PS5, only working off the console's Remote Play function. But now it's so much more. Now that you can get access to your PS5 game library through the cloud if you have a PS Plus Premium account and a good wi-fi connection, you no longer need to be dependent on your PS5. The PS Portal is currently on sale for $179.99 on the PlayStation Direct site. ROG Xbox Ally Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez The ROG Xbox Ally is slowly coming into its own. For $499.99 originally $599.99, you're getting a very capable handheld PC gaming device powered by Windows. It can run a good number of games in the Xbox Game Pass library and on Steam. While it can play games like Ninja Gaiden 4, it shines when playing indie titles like Hollow Knight II: Silk Song, Hades, or Hades II, or other hidden gems in your Steam or Game Pass library. Razer Kishi V3 Pro & Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / Razer Kishi V3 Pro & Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile gaming controllers have become all the rage, mainly because smartphones and tablets have become fully capable gaming consoles in their own right. Razer is taking the bull by the horns with its latest offerings, the Razer Kishi V3 Pro for iPhone and Android devices, and the V3 Pro XL that fits perfectly with your latest model tablets. We have been using both to pick up our gaming action while playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming, streaming via Steam, or Apple Arcade. The controller feels just as good as an Xbox controller in your hand, gaming on your smartphone and tablets. You can pick up the Razer Kishi V3 Pro for $149.99 and the V3 Pro XL for $199.99.

Stocking Stuffers / Game Service Subscriptions Microsoft / Xbox Game Pass Don’t know exactly what game to get that gamer in your life? Well, that’s where the gift of a subscription service comes in. Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best value in gaming and still allows folks to sign up for $1 for 14 days, then choose $9.99 for the Essential tier, $14.99 for the Premium tier, or $29.99 for the Ultimate tier. So a $50-$100 gift card will go a long way. If the gamer in your life happens to have a new PS5 or already has one, you can hook them up with a gift card as well to re-up on their PS Plus subscription, or take advantage of the holiday sale currently going on.

Headsets SteelSeries A good gaming headset or pair of earbuds is always necessary, and thankfully, SteelSeries, one of our favorite brands, has a whole bunch of its gaming accessories on sale. Now, if you truly want to splurge, you can pick up a pair of the Arctics Nova Elite headphones for $599, but trust us when we say they are worth every single penny. But if that is out of your budget, there are plenty of other SteelSeries headsets and earbuds on sale. Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 $179.99

Arctis Nova 3 Wireless $89.99

Arctis Gamebuds $149.99

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless $309.99

Arctis Nova 5 $101.99 There are plenty more deals for you to take advantage of. You can head here to see them all.

Consoles Sony Despite the dire news about console sales, the holiday season is always the best time to buy a new gaming console. PlayStation is still selling PS5 consoles at a discounted price. A PS5 Digital Edition 825 GB console is currently $399, while the PS5 Disc Edition costs $549; both are $100 less than their original asking price. If you were thinking about leveling up, you can score a PS5 Pro for $649.99, also $100 less than its original asking price. You can also save $100 on the PlayStation 5 Console 1 TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle ($449.99) and PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Bundle ($499.99). Source: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch 2 Not looking for PS5, well, Walmart has a deal on the Nintendo Switch II Mario Kart World bundle with a PTECH Silicone Controller Cover Skin for only $559