Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

New reports suggest Rockets ownership is exploring a major opportunity in women’s basketball, one that could significantly impact the WNBA landscape and potentially bring a franchise to Houston.

According to ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, Rockets ownership is currently in substantive talks with the Connecticut Sun regarding a possible purchase of the team that would include relocation. Philippou shared the update on social media, noting that sources confirmed discussions are ongoing between the two sides. If finalized, the move would represent a major shift for the WNBA and place Houston back into the conversation as a growing market for women’s professional basketball.

Additional reporting from ESPN indicates the conversations have been positive so far, though no final agreement has been reached. The future of the Connecticut Sun remains uncertain as negotiations continue, but the talks signal serious interest and momentum. For Houston sports fans, the possibility of welcoming a WNBA team adds another layer of excitement to an already evolving basketball scene in the city.

WNBA Back in Houston? Rockets in Talks To Buy Connecticut Sun was originally published on theboxhouston.com