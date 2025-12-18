Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

Former NASCAR Star Greg Biffle And Family Among The Deceased In North Carolina Plane Crash

Update: December 18th 4PM

A private jet owned by former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle tragically crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, December 18, 2025.

The Cessna C550, registered to Biffle’s company GB Aviation Leasing LLC, went down at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET, bursting into flames upon impact.

According to the New York Post, Biffle was flying with his wife and children at the time of the crash.

A close friend of the family revealed the harrowing details, describing the panic and fear surrounding the incident.

Emergency crews arrived swiftly, but the aircraft was already engulfed in flames.

The crash occurred at Statesville Regional Airport, a facility often used by NASCAR teams and corporate clients.

The airport, located about 45 miles north of Charlotte, is known for its role in serving high-profile individuals and companies.

Authorities have confirmed fatalities, though the exact number and identities of those on board have not been disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Footage from the scene, captured by local news outlets, showed the devastating aftermath, with emergency vehicles surrounding the charred remains of the jet.

Witnesses described the crash as a shocking and tragic event.

The NASCAR community and fans are anxiously awaiting updates as investigators work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This heartbreaking event has left many in mourning, and further details are expected as the investigation continues.

