Trump Mobile Is Selling Marked-Up Refurbished Three-Year Old Phones

NurPhoto / Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile isn’t beating the “jig” allegations following this latest revelation about the latest grift from America’s most corrupt family.

We last reported on a tech writer who described her pleasant experience with Trump Mobile’s customer service reps while tracking down her SIM card she ordered to review the service, since she couldn’t get her hands on the actual phone the company was pushing.

She did finally receive her SIM card and found the service to be “fine, I guess.”

Not a ringing endorsement if you ask us.

Now, new reporting from The Independent reveals that Trump Mobile is selling marked-up refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones that are three years old, as MAGA loyalists continue to wait for gold-plated $499 smartphones that were initially pitched to poor saps who deposited $100 to use the service.

Per The Independent:

There’s still no update on the company’s forthcoming T1, a “proudly American” Android handset retailing for $499 that was forced to remove its “MADE IN THE USA” branding after experts argued that the facilities to manufacture such devices wholly within the States simply do not exist.

That hasn’t stopped the firm hawking refurbished Samsung S23s, S24s, and Apple iPhone 15s and 16s, which appear to have no specific Trump branding and are billed as “brought to life right here in the USA”.

Bruh.

The Marked-Up Pricing Is Astounding

The “iPhone 15 Renewed,” as the website describes it, costs a ridiculous $629.00, which is $100.00 more than Apple’s retail price for the device that is constantly on sale.

Trump Mobile is also selling the “iPhone 14 Renewed” for $489.00, which Apple doesn’t even sell anymore, but you can find the device on Amazon for $305 and at Best Buy for $327.

You can also find the iPhone 15 at those same retailers for $403 and $455.

The US version of the Samsung S23 will cost you $369 if you get it from Trump Mobile, but you can score it on Amazon for $262 and at Best Buy for $249.

The S24, which is listed at a ridiculous $459 on the Trump Mobile site, can be found at Best Buy for $379.95.

Of course, there is no clear explanation for the markups on the website that scream AI-generated.

Social media has been reacting to Donald Trump and his family’s latest grift; you can see those reactions below.