Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The latest college sports scandal has erupted, and the University of Michigan is the culprit once again.

The school’s head football coach, Sherrone Moore, was fired Wednesday afternoon after officials discovered that he was allegedly having a relationship with a fellow U of M staffer.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” the school said in a statement, according to ESPN. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

The 39-year-old joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2018 and has led the program as head coach for the past two seasons. He’d taken over for NFL-bound Jim Harbaugh and led the team to a 17-8 record.

But now it’s clear that it’s not just his reputation in the sports world that’s been ruined; he’s also facing legal consequences after he was reportedly arrested in Saline, Michigan, hours after the firing.

It’s still unclear what he’s been charged with, but TMZ confirms that he was taken into custody after police responded to a call about an alleged assault in the Pittsfield Township area.

“We can only confirm he is being housed in our facility,” the Captain of Corrections in Washtenaw County told TMZ. “No charge information will be released until after his arraignment on Friday afternoon.”

Pittsfield PD added, “This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.”

This is only the latest scandal to hit the Michigan football team, including former quarterback coach Matt Weiss allegedly stealing intimate images of student athletes and Harbaugh’s suspension for a signal-stealing scheme.

As the team prepares for the Citrus Bowl under interim coach Biff Poggi, social media is having a field day with rumors surrounding Moore’s firing and the lack of details about the arrest.

See the reactions below.