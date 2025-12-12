Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma And Que's Mental Health Crisis
‘We Were Betting On God’ Instead They Signed A Deal With The Devil — Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy Drama And The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive]
It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 20 years since R&B group Day26 was established on MTV’s groundbreaking reality TV singing competition Making The Band 4, under the tutelage of now-disgraced music mogul and Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.
“Acts come and go, so to still be here, and still be relevant, that’s a blessing in itself,” shared Brian, 45, in an exclusive interview with MadameNoire. “God is good. God is good to us, definitely.”
The five original members of Day26 also include Robert, 41; Mike, 39; Que, 37; and Willie, 44, who said they are still together and a “well-functioning machine at the moment.”
RELATED CONTENT: Freddy P Of Da Band Said Diddy Made Him ‘Hate Life,’ Fellow Da Band Members Chime In
The Dec. 2 release of Netflix’s explosive documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent, now places all former Bad Boy Records artists and affiliated acts under scrutiny. Day26 appears in episode 3, “Official Girl.”
“He [Diddy] was definitely a Black figure who was powerful enough to make my dreams come true. That’s why I was doing it,” said Que in the doc.
Founded in 1993, Bad Boy defined ’90s R&B and hip-hop music.
Whether you were officially signed to the label (The Notorious B.I.G, Craig Mack Faith Evans, Total, Mase, and 112, to name a few successful artists), Puffy produced your albums like Mary J. Blige’s classics What’s The 411? and My Life, or a Bad Boy-produced single skyrocketed you to one hit wonder stardom like Gina Thompson, there was a time when any association with the label was a surefire stamp of approval.
For people like me, who “come from the shiny suit era,” as Brian put it during our chat, it’s understandable why they still signed on the dotted line despite having reservations, given the label’s sketchy history.
“We all knew we were pretty much in an iron-clad contract,” admitted Brian. “We understood what we were getting ourselves into. But, I think at that moment we are just kind of, like, betting on God.”
The risky move paid off, and the Bad Boy magic worked like a charm for Day26. Their self-titled debut album was released on March 25, 2008, reaching No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Day26 was signed to Bad Boy from 2007 to 2012.
When asked to reflect on some of their fondest memories from that time, Que shared, “Just that process of being a part of an MTV show. First getting introduced to the cameras, and then going into competition mode, then actually winning. That’s crazy. It was thousands of people. That’s like winning the lottery.”
But they also expressed that with time, age, more experience, and in retrospect, their interpretation of some memories has changed. I asked them to touch on the more negative experiences and what they’ve learned from them moving forward.
“It was like a double-edged sword because we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the fame and all the things like that. But on the flip side of it, the contract was so, you know, it’s something you should never give anybody,” said Willie. “It was just a highway-usery type of situation where it was non-negotiable, and I think that’s what kind of kills a lot of the momentum for what that really is for you at the time, ’cause, you’re young and you really just want to be hungry and win.”
“But then, when you kind of get to that realization moment, it is going to be more of a struggle at some point than it is a reward,” he added.
By 2007, Bad Boy’s musical legacy was already solidified, but the label also had a reputation for exploitative contracts, mismanagement, and mistreatment of its artists. The band was asked if they had any reservations about signing with Bad Boy, given the label’s sketchy past.
“It’s a messed-up contract,” said Willie candidly. “But at the same time, you didn’t set yourself up for anybody to block those things, even after. So I think that was like the biggest disconnect, like, ‘Oh, so we can’t do this nomo without you?”
Fortunately, Day26 has been able to continue making music despite no longer being signed to Bad Boy. Their latest album, Day Ones, is their first full-length album since 2009’s Forever In A Day. The 16-track album is an unapologetic homage to traditional R&B music, specifically slow jams and love songs.
“We definitely wanted to give the world the real, authentic Day26…You know, we just want to give them us, want to stay true to ourselves,” said Brian. “We had a whole lot to say.”
All members of the group were involved “from top to bottom” in the songwriting and production on Day Ones, so a lot of the songs “hit very very close to home,” said Brian.
Day26 pulled from their personal experiences, from relationship rollercoasters to mental health struggles.
During our chat, Que opened up about being diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2012, which he said was triggered by something specific.
“Yeah, there was definitely something done to me … To make me go into schizophrenia and bipolar, of course. ‘Cause I was a college student. I was a high honor roll student in high school. So, the person that I am now is way different than when I went into a different phase in 2012 [with] the mental health.”
He said he now gets a monthly shot of medication to help manage his mental health.
“I wasn’t taking my medicine at first, man. It was wearing on my body. It wasn’t working, and it was making me even more, I don’t know the word — it was making me more mental,” he recalled. “Yeah, but I’m better now. I’m much better now. I’m healing.”
As a band, Day26 has come together to support their “brother” Que’s mental health journey. In fact, Willie is working on a project called Write My Wrongs, which is “geared toward men’s mental health.”
“I’m really big when it comes to mental health and the whole 9 yards,” said Willie. “Trust me, I’ve been through a whole lot of things, and God is truly amazing for the things I’ve been able to overcome.”
Listen to the interview at the top of the post.
If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support or the Trevor Project Hotline anytime at 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678-678. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance.
You are not alone.
If you or someone you love needs support right now—or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.
Resources
Book Recommendations:
Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting, by Terrie M. Williams
Description: The legendary celebrity PR executive delves into the emotional and psychological challenges faced by Black individuals, offering insights into how these
Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice, by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard
Description: Addresses themes of racial injustice and provides guidance for parents on discussing difficult topics with children, including emotions and coping strategies.
Age Range: Children, recommended for ages 4-8.
Video Recommendation:
“Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families“
Description: This PBS documentary explores the unique challenges and experiences surrounding teen mental health and suicide within Black families, offering insights and resources for support.
Age Range: Teenagers and adults, recommended for ages 13 and up.
Website Recommendations:
https://988lifeline.org/
https://www.crisistextline.org/
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Truth Hurts’—Lizzo & 5 Other Famous Black Women Who’ve Shared Their Mental Health Struggles
The post ‘We Were Betting On God’ Instead They Signed A Deal With The Devil — Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy Drama And The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive] appeared first on MadameNoire.
‘We Were Betting On God’ Instead They Signed A Deal With The Devil — Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy Drama And The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive] was originally published on madamenoire.com