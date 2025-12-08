Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 8, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. From critical healthcare legislation to the ever-changing job market and a look back at our history, this segment provides the information needed to stay informed and empowered. ✕

Women’s Health A troubling story emerged from Dallas Regional Medical Center when a viral video showed a Black woman in labor seemingly being ignored by a staff member who was focused on a computer. The hospital has since stated that the employee is no longer with them and that their actions do not reflect the organization’s values. In response, the Mesquite, Texas, hospital announced it will implement new training focused on recognizing imminent delivery, compassionate care, and addressing bias. The new mother’s legal team noted that the birth had been planned, raising further questions about the care she received. Love News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly has introduced the Wells Act, named for Mercedes Wells, who was discharged from an Indiana hospital while in active labor. This proposed legislation aims to create stronger protections for expectant mothers by requiring hospitals to implement safe discharge labor plans. The bill also pushes for expanded racial bias training and greater accountability in maternal care, continuing Congresswoman Kelly’s long-standing fight to address these life-or-death disparities.