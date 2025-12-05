Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 5, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. In her latest “What We Need To Know” segment, she breaks down major developments from the Supreme Court, sheds light on immigration fears gripping a Southern city, and celebrates a monumental achievement in Black sports excellence. These aren’t just headlines; they are issues that directly affect our families, our representation, and our progress. ✕

Redrawn Congressional Map The segment leads with a critical political update from Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court has given a temporary green light for the state to use its newly redrawn congressional map. This decision comes despite a lower court ruling that found parts of the map were racially discriminatory. The move is seen as a significant win for Republicans, potentially adding up to five seats for the party in Congress. However, leaders like Texas House Democratic leader Gene Woo have voiced strong opposition, stating the ruling undermines the Voting Rights Act and fails to protect the voting power of minority communities.

New Orleans Immigrant Community Love News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The New Orleans immigrant community is living in a state of heightened fear. An anticipated increase in Border Patrol operations, reportedly dubbed “Swamp Sweep,” has caused widespread anxiety. Many workers are staying home, afraid of being detained. While federal agents have not been highly visible, immigration attorney Mercedes DeLoach confirms the operation is underway, citing a client with no criminal record who was detained during a routine ICE check-in. This atmosphere of uncertainty has left families on edge and the streets quieter as residents anticipate potential raids. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 4, 2025

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 3, 2025

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 2, 2025