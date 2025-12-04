90s Fine: Internet Aunties Going Crazy Over Birmingham Police Chief

Source: City of Birmingham / birminghamal.gov

Is it the smile, his glowing melanin, or the uniform? Maybe all three but the internet aunties have been going crazy over the Birmingham Chief of Police Michael Pickett. But who is he? We take a dive into finding out just who this 90s fine brother is in uniform and what he’s all about. Plus we’ll drop a few of our favorite pictures of him for your viewing pleasure….

Born and raised in Birmingham, Pickett graduated from Ramsay High School in 2002. He later attended Miles College, a historically Black college in Fairfield, Alabama, where he met a mentor who would change his life. Officer Victor “Vic” Langford saw potential in Pickett and encouraged him to consider a career in law enforcement. This pivotal moment led Pickett to join the Birmingham Police Department in 2004.

Michael Pickett’s rise to leadership began when he was appointed interim Chief of Police in April 2024 by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. During this period, Pickett quickly demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose, focusing on reducing violent crime and strengthening community ties. His proactive approach and results-driven leadership earned him the trust of city officials and residents alike. After months of proving his capability, Pickett was officially sworn in as Chief of Police, solidifying his role as a transformative figure in Birmingham’s law enforcement history. This milestone marked the beginning of a new era for the city, with Pickett at the helm, committed to creating a safer and more united Birmingham.

Since becoming Chief of Police, Birmingham has seen a remarkable 51% reduction in homicides in 2025, following the city’s deadliest year on record. His “locked in” approach emphasizes focus, preparation, and a commitment to serving the community. Pickett has also prioritized recruiting officers from within Birmingham, believing that familiarity with the community fosters trust and effective policing.

Pickett has gained a lot of attention for his looks, leaving many wondering who he is, if he’s single, and wanting more personal details. However, Pickett remains focused on his mission: reducing crime, building trust, and ensuring the safety of Birmingham’s residents.

Check out some of our favorite pictures and videos of Chief Pickett looking 90s fine while on the job.