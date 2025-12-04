Halle Bailey’s ‘Christmas In Rockefeller’ Performance Was Absolutely Stunning

Halle Bailey delivered soulful, powerful renditions of holiday classics at Rockefeller Center.

Her performances highlighted her breath control, live performance skills, and star quality.

Halle's appearance added meaningful representation to a beloved holiday tradition.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Halle Bailey brought pure holiday magic to New York City during the annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. The songstress remains one of this generation’s most captivating performers. Read more and watch Halle Bailey’s stunning “Christmas in Rockefeller” performance inside.

Bailey appeared during NBC’s live broadcast of the iconic celebration, delivering not one but two standout holiday numbers that instantly set social media buzzing. According to USA Today, this year’s ceremony featured an impressive lineup of artists. Still, Bailey’s vocals became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Performing “Last Christmas,” Halle stepped onto the Christmas from Rockefeller center stage with effortless elegance. Her voice glided over every note with warmth and control, bringing a fresh, soulful feel to the beloved holiday classic. The 75-foot Norway Spruce, adorned with 50,000 LED lights and a shimmering Swarovski star, made the perfect backdrop for her glowing essence. Viewers watching at home and in the live audience could feel the emotion in her delivery as she turned the massive plaza into a serene, festive moment.

It was her second performance that truly blew the crowd away. Halle returned later in the evening to perform “My Favorite Things,” and her vocals soared in a way that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly new. Her tone was rich, bright, and crystal-clear, earning cheers that echoed through the Rockefeller Center. Fans praise her breath control, live performance skills, and undeniable star quality.

The night itself was packed with dazzling appearances, from Gwen Stefani and Marc Anthony to Michael Bublé and the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Halle held her own among these heavy hitters. Her performances also showed the same confidence and vocal maturity that audiences witnessed in her lead role in The Little Mermaid.

Halle’s appearance added an important layer of representation to a holiday tradition watched by millions. Seeing a young Black woman deliver such commanding performances on one of the country’s biggest seasonal stages was meaningful, powerful, and heartwarming. Most importantly, a true gift for viewers.

As the holiday season continues, Halle Bailey’s Christmas from Rockefeller center sets stand out as an unforgettable reminder of her talent and her ability to create real-time magic onstage. If this performance is any sign of what she has planned for the new year, fans are in for something special.

Check out the performances below:

“Last Christmas”

“My Favorite Things”

Halle Bailey’s ‘Christmas In Rockefeller’ Performance Was Absolutely Stunning was originally published on hellobeautiful.com