So Sweet! Senator Cory Booker Marries Alexis Lewis In Intimate Ceremonies, Couple ‘Overflowing With Gratitude’

Senator Cory Booker is officially a married man! The Senator, 56, wed his real-estate investor boo, Alexis Lewis, 38, in two intimate ceremonies, cementing their love for a lifetime!

The New York Times broke the news Sunday, noting that the couple made things official less than three months after announcing their engagement on Instagram. The couple was legally wed on Nov. 24 at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark, with Judge Julien Xavier Neals officiating and their parents serving as witnesses.

They followed up with an intimate, family-only ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening that combined both of their faiths via a Rabbi and a Pastor, as Booker is Christian, while his new wife is Jewish.

The two marked their matrimony on Instagram, first by sharing their courthouse ceremony featuring Alexis in a simple white caped gown and the happy couple flanked by family. The second set of photos featured the two tying the knot and clasping hands while walking down the aisle.

“Overflowing with gratitude. We said “I do” in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful,” the Bookers captioned the pics.

The Times reports that Lewis, 38, is a Washington native and a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management in Los Angeles. Like her hubby, she has also worked in public service, including economic development initiatives in the office of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The couple met in May 2024 through a mutual friend who is known for matchmaking, and Cory’s proposal took place on Aug. 24 in Kauai, Hawaii, where Cory arranged for native Hawaiian musicians to play Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover,” a song Alexis has loved since childhood.

Similarly, Mariah Carey was played at their wedding. The Times adds that Cory and his “Dreamlover” marked the special moment with the iconic songstress’s track “Emotions” playing while they stepped on glass as tradition in Alexis’ Jewish heritage. Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” accompanied the recessional, before guests dined on Funfetti cake, almond with raspberry, and chocolate with chocolate ganache.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Cory Booker!

