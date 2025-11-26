Sybil Wilkes Breaks; What We Need to Know: November 26, 2025
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 26, 2025
Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see.
Reverand Jesse Jackson
Civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from a Chicago hospital and is now in stable condition. After being admitted for treatment to manage his blood pressure, his family and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition confirmed his release. While he was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, he is now resting and recovering at his residence. The community sends its continued prayers and support for his health and well-being.
National Mass Blackout
An important economic movement is underway. A national mass blackout, or “People’s Money Week Off,” began on November 25th and runs through December 2nd. This initiative urges Black consumers to pause spending on non-essential purchases for the week. The goal is to demonstrate our collective economic power and highlight the impact of the Black dollar on the national economy. It’s a powerful call to action, reminding us of the strength we hold when we act together.
Health Alert
There’s a significant health alert for consumers. Walgreens has issued a recall for over 41,000 bottles of its Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol. The recall is due to potential contamination with the bacterium Pseudomonas lactis. The FDA has identified the affected products as 1.5-ounce bottles from two specific lots: #61409 (expiration date 2/28/27) and #71861 (expiration date 8/31/27). This is a Class 2 recall, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health issues. If you have this product, please check the lot number.
BET’s 2025 HBCU Honors
BET’s 2025 HBCU Honors was a night of celebration and cultural pride. Hosted by the incredible Kim Whitley, a Fisk University alum, the event honored alumni making a generational impact. Held at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, the ceremony featured powerful speeches emphasizing the vital role of HBCUs. Jyotega Eady of Win with Black Women called these institutions “the antidote to efforts to erase Black legacy.” The program, airing November 30th, will honor legends like Pastor Shirley Caesar, David Banner, and Janice Bryant Howroyd for their contributions to our communities and the rich traditions of HBCUs.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!