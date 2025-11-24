Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Reverend Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized Reverend Jesse Jackson is currently hospitalized but remains in stable condition as he receives treatment for his neurological disorder, progressive supranuclear palsy. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition confirmed he is getting good care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The civil rights leader recently received visits from former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, and Judge Greg Mathis, showing the widespread support and concern for his well-being.

Holiday Shopping Season Approaching As the holiday shopping season approaches, grassroots organizers are calling for economic action. A mass boycott is planned to protest the policies of the Trump administration, urging people to avoid Black Friday shopping. The protest is set to run from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the day after Cyber Monday. A separate protest, “We Ain’t Buying It,” specifically targets major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Home Depot during the same timeframe, encouraging consumers to use their spending power to make a statement. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 24, 2025

Economic News In economic news, get ready to see higher prices at the meat counter. Experts warn that beef prices are expected to continue their upward trend. The primary cause is a diminished U.S. cattle supply, a result of severe drought conditions over the past several years. Rebuilding these herds is a slow process, and economists stress that these high prices are due to fundamental market supply-and-demand issues, not political policies.