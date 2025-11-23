National Adoption Day! 14 Celebrities Who Found Family Through Love, Not Biology

Source:

National Adoption Day (Nov. 22) is a powerful reminder of how love, family, and community can transform a child’s life. Today, we celebrate the stars who were adopted and the stars who chose adoption. Check out a gallery inside.

The day falls within National Adoption Month, which is a nationwide effort dedicated to raising awareness about the thousands of children and teens in foster care still waiting for permanent homes. As Global Grind highlighted in its coverage of National Adoption Month, adoption has long been a life-changing option for many families, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Adoption has touched celebrities in different ways. Some stars were adopted themselves, while others have opened their homes and hearts to children in need. Their stories reflect the emotional depth, challenges, and joys the adoption journey can bring.

One of the most famous examples is Angelina Jolie, whose blended family has always been central to her public life. Jolie adopted three of her children — Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam — alongside her biological children. Similarly, Madonna expanded her family through adoptions from Malawi, stating that she felt called to give children a loving, stable home.

On the other side of the adoption experience are stars like Nicole Richie, who music legend Lionel Richie adopted at a young age. Lionel has openly discussed how quickly Nicole became “his little button” and part of his heart. Viola Davis also embraces adoption wholeheartedly. She has shared touching reflections on raising her daughter, Genesis and how motherhood arrived for her in the most meaningful way.

Some celebrities have used adoption to build multicultural and international families. Josephine Baker famously created her “rainbow tribe,” adopting twelve children from around the world to model unity and humanity. Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, known for her role in Sex and the City, has spoken candidly about parenting her two adopted Black children and the responsibility of protecting them in a world shaped by racism.

Others found themselves adopted later in life or through nontraditional pathways. Jenifer Lewis, who adopted her daughter, Charmaine, at age 12, has said the experience transformed her life. Magic Johnson, Rev Run and Justine Simmons, Wyclef Jean, and Alfre Woodard are among many who chose adoption to grow their families with intention and love.

National Adoption Day honors every story. The joyful, the emotional, and the deeply human stories that shape lives forever. It reminds us that family is formed through connection, commitment, and care, not just biology. Whether through adoption or advocacy, everyone can play a part in ensuring children find the safety and belonging they deserve.

Check out a gallery of celebrities who were adopted and the stars who chose adoption below: