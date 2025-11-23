Listen Live
National Adoption Day: 14 Stars Who Formed Families From Love

National Adoption Day! 14 Celebrities Who Found Family Through Love, Not Biology

For National Adoption Day, we celebrate the stars who were adopted and the celebrities who chose adoption.

Published on November 23, 2025

National Adoption Day (Nov. 22) is a powerful reminder of how love, family, and community can transform a child’s life. Today, we celebrate the stars who were adopted and the stars who chose adoption. Check out a gallery inside.

The day falls within National Adoption Month, which is a nationwide effort dedicated to raising awareness about the thousands of children and teens in foster care still waiting for permanent homes. As Global Grind highlighted in its coverage of National Adoption Month, adoption has long been a life-changing option for many families, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Adoption has touched celebrities in different ways. Some stars were adopted themselves, while others have opened their homes and hearts to children in need. Their stories reflect the emotional depth, challenges, and joys the adoption journey can bring.

One of the most famous examples is Angelina Jolie, whose blended family has always been central to her public life. Jolie adopted three of her children — Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam — alongside her biological children. Similarly, Madonna expanded her family through adoptions from Malawi, stating that she felt called to give children a loving, stable home.

On the other side of the adoption experience are stars like Nicole Richie, who music legend Lionel Richie adopted at a young age. Lionel has openly discussed how quickly Nicole became “his little button” and part of his heart. Viola Davis also embraces adoption wholeheartedly. She has shared touching reflections on raising her daughter, Genesis and how motherhood arrived for her in the most meaningful way.

Some celebrities have used adoption to build multicultural and international families. Josephine Baker famously created her “rainbow tribe,” adopting twelve children from around the world to model unity and humanity. Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, known for her role in Sex and the City, has spoken candidly about parenting her two adopted Black children and the responsibility of protecting them in a world shaped by racism.

Others found themselves adopted later in life or through nontraditional pathways. Jenifer Lewis, who adopted her daughter, Charmaine, at age 12, has said the experience transformed her life. Magic Johnson, Rev Run and Justine Simmons, Wyclef Jean, and Alfre Woodard are among many who chose adoption to grow their families with intention and love.

National Adoption Day honors every story. The joyful, the emotional, and the deeply human stories that shape lives forever. It reminds us that family is formed through connection, commitment, and care, not just biology. Whether through adoption or advocacy, everyone can play a part in ensuring children find the safety and belonging they deserve.

1. Simone Biles

Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall
Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was adopted by her grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, after her biological mother struggled with substance use. Simone often credits her adoptive parents for giving her stability and opportunity.

2. Nicole Richie

2025 Dia De Muertos Gala Presented by Lexus, Tequila Don Julio, Nike, DNERO, Calamigos Ranch and Maremoto
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Nicole Richie was adopted by Lionel Richie when she was just 4 years old. Her biological parents were close to Lionel, and he stepped in during a difficult time. Eventually, he and his then-wife Brenda Richie made the adoption permanent.

3. Jamie Foxx

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Oscar-winning Jamie Foxx was adopted by his grandparents shortly after birth. He has shared openly that their love, discipline, and support shaped him into the man he is today.

4. Steve Jobs

INFORMATIQUE-APPLE-JOBS
Source: DANIEL JANIN / Getty

Apple founder Steve Jobs was adopted as an infant by Paul and Clara Jobs. Though he had a complicated relationship with his biological parents, he always referred to his adoptive parents as his “real parents.”

5. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie
Source: John Berry / Getty

The former couple adopted three children—Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam—before adding three biological children to the family.

6. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted their daughter Genesis as an infant. Davis has said she tells Genesis she was “born from my heart.”

7. Madonna

Madonna
Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

Madonna has six children, four of whom she adopted from Malawi. She has said she felt called to provide a loving home and family to children in need.

8. Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis
Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

The Sex and the City star adopted two children, both African American. She has spoken openly about the beauty and challenges of transracial adoption.

9. Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay
Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

The Law & Order: SVU star adopted two of her three children after going through emotional adoption setbacks, including a birth mother changing her mind. She tells People that adoption “is not for the faint of heart.”

Magic & Cookie Johnson
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Magic and Cookie Johnson adopted their daughter Elisa in 1995, expanding their family with love and intention.

11. Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer-Lewis-national-adoption-day-celebrities-gallery
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The beloved “Mother of Black Hollywood” adopted her daughter, Charmaine, at age 12 after meeting her through the Big Brother Big Sister program.

12. Rev Run & Justine Simmons

Rev-Run-Justine-Simmons-national-adoption-day-celebrities-gallery
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Simmons family adopted their daughter Miley in 2007 after the loss of their newborn daughter Victoria. Miley became a cherished member of their family and appeared on their reality show.

13. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard-national-adoption-day-celebrities-gallery
Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Alfre Woodard and her husband adopted two children—Mavis and Duncan—and have raised them in a creative, politically conscious household.

14. Wyclef

wyclef-national-adoption-day-celebrities-gallery
Source: Wendell Teodoro / Getty

Wyclef and his wife adopted their daughter Angelina in 2005, calling it one of the most meaningful decisions of their lives.

The post National Adoption Day! 14 Celebrities Who Found Family Through Love, Not Biology appeared first on MadameNoire.

National Adoption Day! 14 Celebrities Who Found Family Through Love, Not Biology was originally published on madamenoire.com

