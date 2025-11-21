Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 21, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

A Federal Judge Rules Against Trump’s Deployment A federal judge has delivered a ruling that President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. was unconstitutional. The decision asserts that this action violated the city’s authority over its own law enforcement. The judge has temporarily paused the ruling for 21 days, giving the Trump administration a window to file an appeal. This development raises important questions about federal overreach and local governance, particularly in a city with a large Black population.