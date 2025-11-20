How To Support Black-Owned Restaurants This Thanksgiving

Source: Davizro / Getty

Thanksgiving is a time to gather, give thanks, and share good food with the people we love. But it’s also an opportunity to pour back into the local businesses that help shape our culture and our communities. Across Baltimore, Black-owned restaurants continue to serve as cornerstones of flavor, fellowship, and tradition. These restaurants are more than places to eat. They are spaces where recipes are passed down through generations, where families celebrate milestones, and where the heart and soul of the city is preserved through every plate.

This holiday season, many Black-owned eateries are working overtime to meet demand, offering everything from smoked turkeys to perfectly seasoned greens and desserts made with the kind of care only small kitchens can deliver. Supporting them not only ensures your Thanksgiving table is full of authentic flavor, but it also strengthens the businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and create jobs for local residents.

Beyond ordering food, there are so many ways to show up for these establishments. From social media support to purchasing gift cards, small actions can make a huge difference. Many restaurants also invest back into the community, hosting food drives or providing meals to families in need during the holidays. By choosing to support them, you’re contributing to a cycle of generosity that stretches far beyond Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you’re looking to lighten your cooking load or simply want to make your holiday more meaningful, embracing and uplifting Black-owned restaurants is a powerful way to celebrate the season with intention and love.

1. Pre-Order Your Holiday Dishes

Many Black-owned restaurants across Baltimore offer Thanksgiving menus, catering trays, and specialty sides. Ordering your turkey, mac and cheese, greens, or desserts directly from these kitchens keeps money circulating in the community and guarantees you’ll have flavors that taste like home.