Dept Of Transportation Tells Airport Travelers, Leave Pajamas at Home

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has launched a new campaign aimed at restoring civility and respect in air travel, particularly as the holiday season approaches. Dubbed “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You,” the initiative encourages travelers to dress respectfully, spread kindness, and avoid disruptive behavior. This effort comes in response to a troubling surge in negative incidents at airports and on planes since the pandemic.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), reports of unruly passenger behavior have skyrocketed by over 400% since 2019. These incidents range from verbal altercations to physical violence, with one in five flight attendants reporting physical confrontations in 2021. The DOT’s campaign seeks to address these issues by promoting a culture of courtesy and mutual respect among travelers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the importance of small acts of kindness, such as helping others with luggage, keeping children under control, and simply saying “please” and “thank you.” He also encouraged travelers to reconsider their attire, suggesting that dressing with respect could set a more positive tone for the travel experience.

The campaign includes a video that highlights these messages, urging passengers to reflect on their behavior and its impact on others. The DOT hopes this initiative will inspire a return to the decorum and class that once defined air travel, making the experience more enjoyable for everyone.

As holiday travel ramps up, with an estimated 81.8 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home, the DOT’s message is timely. By fostering a spirit of respect and kindness, the department aims to ensure smoother, safer, and more pleasant travels for all.