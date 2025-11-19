Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 19 2025

Published on November 19, 2025

Published on November 19, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Joseph McQueen and Randall Wetzel

In New Jersey, the fight for justice continues as an appeals court has ordered a new trial for two white state troopers, Joseph McQueen and Randall Wetzel. They were previously acquitted of falsifying records related to a 2017 traffic stop involving a Black man. The court found that the exclusion of expert testimony on “police normalization of deviance” was a critical error. This ruling highlights the ongoing battle to hold law enforcement accountable and challenge systemic issues within the justice system, ensuring that misconduct does not go unchecked.

Georgia Voters

With the election season heating up, a federal appeals court has delivered a significant ruling that could impact voters in Georgia. The court has allowed the state to continue using its current election system, despite concerns raised by cybersecurity experts and activists that it remains vulnerable to hacking. This decision places a renewed focus on voter vigilance and advocacy. Community leaders are urging voters to stay informed about their rights and the voting processes in place to protect the integrity of every ballot cast.

Americans Are Now Paying More for Healthcare

On the healthcare front, a new study reveals a staggering reality: Americans are now paying more out-of-pocket for healthcare than ever before. The report shows a significant increase in consumer spending on medical services, a trend that disproportionately affects our communities. This financial burden underscores the urgent need for systemic reform and greater access to affordable health insurance. It’s a critical reminder of the economic pressures families face and the importance of advocating for policies that prioritize health and financial well-being over profits.wth.

