Zacardi Cortez! NEW SONG... "Working On Me"

Zacardi Cortez! NEW SONG… "Working On Me"

Published on November 17, 2025

Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez
Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Multiple Stellar Award and BMI Chart-topping vocal sensation Zacardi Cortez has amassed three top-10 albums and now offers more of his testimony with “Working on Me.”

“I think a lot of people will relate to it. People like to throw folks away. I’m so grateful God doesn’t work that way. He’s working on me and I trust I’ll only become better and better.”.

Zacardi says, I wrote this song for Kerry Douglas. And he loves it! He says it’s his testimony but it’s mine as well. I think a lot of people will relate to it.

Zacardi Cortez! NEW SONG… “Working On Me” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

