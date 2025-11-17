Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Condition

Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Neurological Condition As His Family Provides An Update

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An esteemed civil rights legend is in the hospital receiving treatment for a rare condition, but his family has provided an encouraging update.

2nd Annual Attorney Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Rev. Jesse Jackson remained hospitalized in stable condition as he continued to receive treatment for a rare neurological condition, his family said Sunday, Nov. 16.

The civil rights activist was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, per NBC 5 Chicago. At the facility, Jackson was placed under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Jackson founded that fights for social change.

On Sunday, his family issued a statement clarifying his medical condition due to “inaccurate media reports” alleging that he was on life support, insisting that while the Revered is still in the hospital, he is in stable condition.

“Reverend Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines,” the statement reads. “He remains under the care of physicians as he manages progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder with which he was diagnosed in April. Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support.”

The 84-year-old has gone through his fair share of medical issues over the years, and is thought to have been battling Parkinson’s Disease for the better part of the last decade. In a statement earlier this week, Rainbow PUSH Coalition revealed he was diagnosed in April with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, or PSP, a rare condition related to Parkinson’s, affecting just 1-in-50,000 people in the U.S.

A family source explained to CNN that Jackson has had brief moments of energy due to a medication he has been on for two days. Even while receiving treatment, he has shown brief but meaningful signs of responsiveness, the source continued.

While speaking on Jackson’s condition, his son Yusef added: “Today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season.”

PSP is “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Jackson “has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the organization previously said in a statement. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed.”

Get well soon, Reverend!

The post Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Neurological Condition As His Family Provides An Update appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Neurological Condition As His Family Provides An Update was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
12 Items
Celebrity

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Pop Culture

Debbie Allen Has Finally Claimed Her Long-Overdue Honorary Oscar

Pop Culture

Shade Sisterhood And Style: 10 Top BravoCon 2025 Moments

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell’s Tough Love Helped Him Find “Peace” & Get In Shape

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close