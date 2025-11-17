Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Drew Sidora Shuts Down Shamea & Kelli At BravoCon 2025

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—‘We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The music rivalry between the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially moved from the TV screens to the biggest fan convention in reality TV. Drew Sidora fiercely defended her vocal talent Saturday at BravoCon, shutting down castmates Shamea Morton and Kelli Ferrell after they suggested new #RHOA newbie, K. Michelle, has the superior singing voice.

Source: Leon Bennett/ Paras Griffin/ Terry Wyatt

This heated moment, which occurred during a packed #RHOA discussion allowed Drew to respond to Kelli and Shamea after they told TheNeighborhoodTalk that K. Michelle was the better singer while discussing the alleged beef between K and Drew.

“Well, I mean, who is at the awards shows?” said Kelli to TNT. “I think K is at the CMAs, did you see it?”

Shamea added that while she couldn’t confirm whether or not K. Michelle was a cast member, if the country crooner was a part of the cast, her vote would go to her.

“Absofreakinglutely, Kimberly Michelle. That was easy!” said Shamea.

After catching word of what was said, Drew let her shade rip at the “Vivas Las Atlanta Peaches” panel.

“So at the end of the day, Sha-messy here, being who she is. You know, I don’t understand why you would compare me and K. Michelle when we both sing better than you boo,” said Drew. “The last time that I checked, my album charted and you have yet to release one. So it’s giving a one-hit wonder.”

In response to Drew, Shamea claimed that the one song she has performed better than Drew’s, but Drew shook it off and continued.

“Kelli the minion here, who has no talent…”

Prior to the big blowup, Drew exclusively told BOSSIP that she is unaware of any issues between K. Michelle and herself.

“A lot of times I don’t even know. I’m like ‘we have an issue?’ I didn’t know. I don’t know what’s going on, like this is a lot.”

As previously reported, a rumor alleged that K. Michelle and Drew got into an “explosive” debate about their vocal prowess. An eyewitness claimed that the confrontation “started as just shade” when K. Michelle allegedly made a “slick comment about Drew’s singing with something like she should ‘stick to acting'” before things allegedly got physical.

Just as the rumor mill was kicking into overdrive, K. Michelle shut it down, calling it a “complete lie.”

The post #RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—‘We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’ appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—‘We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Omega Psi Phi Social Graphic
37 Items
App Feed

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Celebrity

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

38 Items
Celebrity

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green & Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

News

Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized 

Politics

Black Voters Showed Up To Protect Themselves And Their Communities In 2025 Elections

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Long Live The Legend: Ryan Coogler & Viola Davis Will Present Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To His Wife

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close