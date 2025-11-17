10 Classic Thanksgiving Movies To Watch
Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family, and of course, indulging in delicious food.
But after the turkey is carved and the pumpkin pie is devoured, there’s no better way to wind down than with a cozy movie night.
Whether you’re looking for heartwarming tales, laugh-out-loud comedies, or nostalgic classics, Thanksgiving-themed films offer the perfect backdrop to the holiday spirit.
From timeless favorites to hidden gems, these movies capture the essence of togetherness, gratitude, and the occasional family chaos that makes Thanksgiving so special.
So, grab a blanket, pour yourself a warm drink, and settle in for a cinematic celebration of the season.
Here are the top 10 classic Thanksgiving movies to watch and get into the holiday spirit:
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)
A hilarious and heartwarming comedy about two mismatched travelers trying to get home for Thanksgiving.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
This animated classic is perfect for all ages, featuring Charlie Brown and the gang celebrating Thanksgiving in their own quirky way.
Home for the Holidays (1995)
A dramedy about the chaos and humor of family gatherings during Thanksgiving.
Pieces of April (2003)
A heartfelt indie film about a young woman hosting Thanksgiving for her estranged family in her tiny apartment.
Dutch (1991)
A road trip comedy about a man escorting his girlfriend’s son home for Thanksgiving, filled with laughs and life lessons.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Though often considered a Christmas movie, it begins with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, making it a great holiday crossover.
Scent of a Woman (1992)
This drama, set over Thanksgiving weekend, features Al Pacino in an Oscar-winning performance.
The Ice Storm (1997)
A poignant drama set during Thanksgiving in the 1970s, exploring family dynamics and personal struggles.
The Blind Side (2009)
While not strictly a Thanksgiving movie, its themes of family, gratitude, and giving make it a perfect holiday watch.
Addams Family Values (1993)
A dark comedy with a memorable Thanksgiving-themed play scene that’s both hilarious and iconic.
