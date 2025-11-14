Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 14, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

The Mayor of D.C. is Demanding ICE Be Removed Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be removed from a federal task force. This call to action comes after a distressing video went viral, showing federal agents detaining a Venezuelan man in Southeast D.C. While officials cited a deportation order, Mayor Bowser is pushing to separate federal immigration agencies from city operations, questioning their role within the DC Safe and Beautiful task force and advocating for clearer boundaries to protect residents.

Support for Marshawn Nealon The Dallas Cowboys organization is rallying to support the family of defensive end Marshawn Nealon, who tragically died by suicide last week. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced the creation of the Marshawn Nealon Memorial Fund. This fund will directly support Nealon’s pregnant girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, to ensure she and their unborn child are cared for. This heartbreaking situation reminds us to look out for one another. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 13, 2025

New Health Warning A new study from the University of Southern California has uncovered a significant health risk associated with a common chemical. Researchers found that PCE, a substance present in many dry-cleaning agents, spot removers, and metal polishes, can triple the risk of liver fibrosis. This condition can lead to severe outcomes like cancer or liver failure. The study highlights that a notable percentage of U.S. adults have detectable levels of this chemical, with higher concentrations found among wealthier individuals, possibly linked to more frequent dry cleaning use.