Epstein Emails Released By House Dems Implicate Donald Trump

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

President Donald Trump has had a pretty rough go of it for any sitting president who does not wish to be perceived as a sexual predator who keeps the company of other sexual predators.

Trump has spent the last year trying and failing to get courts to overturn judgments that found him liable for the sexual assault and defamation of magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, and since early in his second term, he’s been fending off scandalous allegations that he was complicit in the sex trafficking and sexual abuse of underage girls committed by his ex-bestie, late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Well, on that second point, things are bound to get worse before they get better for the president who once bragged about grabbing random women in their nether regions without their expressed consent, because, on Wednesday, House Democrats released emails in which Epstein himself wrote that Trump “spent hours at my house,” and that he knew a lot more about Epstein’s predatory behavior than he has let on.

According to the New York Times, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, which were among thousands of pages of documents that were released by the panel on Wednesday, state explicitly that Trump “knew about the girls” who were reportedly abused on Epstein’s infamous island. The emails were turned over to the committee after congressional Democrats pressured Republicans to issue subpoenas for files related to Epstein. And while most of what the Justice Department has released in response included information that was already public, Wednesday’s revelation is likely to raise eyebrows over a connection to the president, purported to come straight from the horse’s mouth.

From the Times:

The three separate email exchanges released on Wednesday were all from after Mr. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution, in which federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges. They came years after Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein had a reported falling out in the early 2000s. One was addressed to Mr. Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, while two were with the author Michael Wolff. In one email from April 2011, Mr. Epstein told Ms. Maxwell, who was later convicted on charges related to facilitating his crimes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.” “I have been thinking about that,” Ms. Maxwell wrote back. In an email from January 2019, Mr. Epstein wrote to Mr. Wolff of Mr. Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” House Democrats, citing an unnamed whistle-blower, said this week that Ms. Maxwell was preparing to formally ask Mr. Trump to commute her federal prison sentence.

Now, one would think that, if anything, Republicans would seize on one email indicating that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” which, without further context, could suggest that Trump wanted the abuse of the young girls to end. I mean, that would still indicate that Trump personally witnessed what was going on and declined to publicly blow the whistle on it, or, better yet, use his power and influence to put an end to it himself, but citing that one line would provide the spin they needed.

Instead, Republicans on the Oversight Committee went with anti-Democrat whataboutism.

“Democrats continue to carelessly cherry-pick documents to generate clickbait that is not grounded in the facts,” a committee spokeswoman for the GOP said. “The Epstein Estate has produced over 20,000 pages of documents on Thursday, yet Democrats are once again intentionally withholding records that name Democrat officials.”

It’s as if Republicans are fully aware that they only need to say exactly enough to satisfy MAGA constituents who are already so devoid of the capacity for critical thinking that they respond to every headline highlighting the incompetence of the Trump administration by saying, “But…but…Biden,” or “But…but…Obama.”

To be fair, Trump’s loyal Republicans, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, also defended the president by citing testimony by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, and by noting that Trump and Epstein had a falling out, reportedly, because Trump believed Epstein was a “creep.”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Leavitt said during a press conference on Wednesday. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

More from the Times:

The Republicans, who have repeatedly cited their concern for protecting the identities of Mr. Epstein’s victims as a reason not to call for a full release of the administration’s files in the case, were the first on Wednesday to name Ms. Giuffre, whose name was redacted in the emails. Ms. Giuffre had said that Ms. Maxwell recruited her into Mr. Epstein’s sex ring while she was working at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, as a teenager. In a 2016 deposition for a civil case, Ms. Giuffre was asked if she believed Mr. Trump had witnessed the sexual abuse of minors in Mr. Epstein’s home. “I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything,” she said. “I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but was he in the house of Jeffrey Epstein,” Ms. Giuffre added. “I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know.”

But Giuffre was just one victim, and just because she never saw Trump when Epstein was committing unspeakable acts against young girls doesn’t mean he was never there, and if her word holds so much weight on the matter, certainly, Epstein saying flat-out that the president was present does as well.

We’re talking about what a convicted sex offender had to say about his own ties to an adjudicated sex offender here.

After all, besides Carroll, more than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual assault. These connections and allegations aren’t figments of Democrats’ imaginations. If any Democratic president, especially Joe Biden or Barack Obama, had Trump’s track record regarding allegations like these, Republicans would be relentless in highlighting it. Even if one wanted to argue that House Democrats are playing politics here, it would be a safe bet that if the shoe were on the other foot, Republicans would be doing much more to put the message out there that young women and girls are unsafe around the commander in chief, and they’d be pushing that narrative far more often.

But with Democrats being far too nice, Americans who are not part of the MAGA cult have refused to stop chanting “release the Epstein files” as Trump does his best to divert their attention elsewhere.

That doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

SEE ALSO:

Statue Of Trump And Epstein Erected On National Mall

Donald Trump Denies Signature On Epstein Birthday Card Is His

Epstein Survivors Speak Out, Trump Responds, Labels It A ‘Democrat Hoax’









Jeffrey Epstein Emails: Trump ‘Spent Hours At My House’ And ‘Knew About The Girls’ was originally published on newsone.com