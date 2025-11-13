iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad, Apple Is Allegedly Delaying The Next-Gen Version Indefinitely

Apple / iPhone Air

Apple tried something different with the iPhone Air, and according to reports, the company’s latest smartphone flopped.

Spotted on MacRumors, via The Information, the ultra-thin and very light iPhone Air sold poorly. It did so badly that Apple is delaying the next version of the iPhone Air that was supposed to be announced alongside the iPhone 18.

The website notes there have been numerous reports of poor sales and cuts in manufacturing.

Per MacRumors:

Apple’s supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has reportedly dismantled all but one and a half of its production lines for the ‌iPhone Air‌, and all production is expected to be stopped at the end of the month. Luxshare, another supplier, stopped production at the end of October.

The company Steve Jobs built was counting on the iPhone Air’s unique design to spark excitement among Apple smartphone enthusiasts.

It appears to have accomplished the exact opposite, and that could be due to many design choices.

Due to its very slim design, many compromises had to be made, such as a smaller battery and a single rear camera. Yet the smartphone still had a hefty $999 price tag, which was definitely a turnoff for Apple smartphone users.

It seems like Apple fans felt it didn’t make sense to buy the iPhone Air when they could get the iPhone 17 Pro for $1,099, which offers a better triple-camera system and longer battery life.

The iPhone Air Is Looking Like Another Flop For Apple

It’s looking like the iPhone Air will sit right next to the iPhone Mini, Apple’s other attempt at selling a fourth model alongside the iPhone and iPhone Pro models, as an apparent failure.

According to MacRumors, Apple is still pushing to drop its first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Pro 18 in 2026.

We will be interested to see how well the foldable sells for Apple.

You can see reactions about the iPhone Air reportedly flopping below.