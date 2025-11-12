Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 12, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

The End of the Government Shutdown The record-breaking 41-day government shutdown has come to an end. The Senate passed a bipartisan deal with a 60-40 vote after a small group of Democrats crossed party lines to join Republicans. This move, which President Trump supported, will reopen the government, though it faced sharp criticism from figures like Senator Bernie Sanders, who called it a “betrayal.” The eight Democratic senators involved defended their decision, stating it was simply time to end the lengthy shutdown after days of private negotiations.

Lending Requirement Changes Fannie Mae is making a significant change to its lending requirements. Starting November 16th, the organization will no longer require a 620 minimum credit score for loans processed through its Desktop Underwriter system. While this could open doors for more homebuyers, lenders will still need to obtain credit scores. Additionally, certain loan types and mortgage insurers may continue to enforce their own minimum credit standards.