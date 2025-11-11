From The Experts: SciLine Helps Us Break Down SNAP [VIDEO]

Spencer Platt

As we begin the month of November 2025 with a nationwide cancellation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program otherwise known as SNAP, it has become clear now more than ever that we are a true nation divided.

Even with recent reports that District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ordered the Trump Administration to pay out SNAP benefits last Friday (November 7), his ultimate plan is to simultaneously comply with the order while also appealing it in hopes of achieving his original agenda.

Good grief.

Take a look at the latest update on SNAP benefits below, via AP News:

“President Donald Trump’s administration returned to the Supreme Court on Monday in a push to keep full payments in the SNAP federal food aid program frozen while the government is shut down, even as some families struggled to put food on the table.

The request is the latest in a flurry of legal activity over how the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries should proceed during the historic U.S. government shutdown. Lower courts have ruled that the government must keep full payments flowing, but the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to keep them frozen for now.

The high court is expected to rule Tuesday.”

As the nation awaits next steps in this already drawn-out situation — unnecessarily drawn-out, might we add! — science-savvy news outlet SciLine hosted a very informational panel recently that Black America Web had the pleasure of not only attending but posing the question below during Q&A time:

“WHAT CAN THE AVERAGE AMERICAN DO TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THE NATIONWIDE SNAP DEFICIT?”

We got a great response to that question from panelist Dr. Lindsey Haynes-Maslow, representing for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. We’ll let her tell it in the featured BAW Exclusive clip from the full hour-long conversation (available to view here), but ultimately she explains that you have more than one option when it comes to showing the slightest support for the nearly 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP and are currently having their November benefits delayed.

Watch below to see a special message thanks to our friends at SciLine on what you can do in this fight to regain SNAP benefits for all Americans who need it:

