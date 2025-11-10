Listen Live
Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals

Verified Veterans Day deals —free meals, BOGOs, and drinks at major chains on Nov. 11 (participating locations).

Published on November 10, 2025

Portrait of U.S. military veteran holding framed service portrait in front of home
Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

Veterans Day is Tuesday, November 11, and several restaurants across the country that are showing appreciation with free or discounted meals for those who served.

From classic diners to national chains, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy everything from breakfast deals to full entrées at participating locations.

Most offers are dine-in only and require a valid military ID or proof of service. Whether you’re craving a burger, a steak, or a cup of coffee, these deals are a small way for local businesses to say “thank you” to those who’ve worn the uniform.

Please Note: The following deals and discounts were gathered from publicly available online sources and participating restaurant announcements. Offers may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Availability, menu options, and participation can differ by franchise. We encourage readers to verify details directly with each restaurant before visiting. BAW is not responsible for any changes, inaccuracies, or discrepancies in the listed promotions.

Applebee’s

Free entrée from select menu; some locations include future credit.

Chili’s

Free dine-in meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Texas Roadhouse

Free meal vouchers distributed on Nov. 11 for later redemption.

Buffalo Wild Wings

10 free boneless wings + fries (dine-in).

Little Caesars

Free Lunch Combo (11 a.m.–2 p.m.).

Starbucks

Free tall hot or iced brewed coffee for service members/spouses.

Red Robin

Free Big Tavern Burger + bottomless side (dine-in).

Red Lobster

Free Shrimp & Chips entrée (participating locations).

California Pizza Kitchen

Free entrée + drink; BOGO credit for return visit.

Chipotle

BOGO entrée, 4–8 p.m. (with ID).

Firehouse Subs

BOGO sub with military ID.

Shake Shack

Free ShackBurger (qualifying ID).

Smoothie King

Free 20-oz smoothies (time window varies).

TGI Fridays

Free meal from select options (time window listed).

White Castle

Free combo or breakfast meal.

Cicis Pizza

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military (participating locations)

Denny’s

Free breakfast item at participating restaurants.

IHOP

Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes (or pancake combo, dine-in).

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night free “thank you” meal (Nov. 11).

Hooters

Free select menu item with drink purchase.

Mission BBQ

Free sandwich for Veterans on November 11.

Bob Evans

Free farm-fresh meal from a special menu.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Veterans Day freebie/discount (varies by location).

Smokey Bones

Free entrée options for veterans (dine-in, ID).

Perry’s Steakhouse

Complimentary dinner-cut pork chop with paying guest; half off if solo/with vets. Reservation + ID required.

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

