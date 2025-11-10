Tyler Perry Sets Cast For “Why Did I Get Married Again?”

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

(Black PR Wire) Tyler Perry has set the cast for his upcoming Netflix project, “Why Did I Get Married Again?” — a sequel to his 2007 and 2010 films. Perry himself is set to star in the film, and joining him in the cast are Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

In this new sequel, the couples from “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?” reunite in celebration as Marcus (White) and Angela’s (Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?

In addition to his starring role, Perry will write and direct the film, and produce alongside Angi Bones and Tony Strickland. “Why Did I Get Married Again?” is the latest in a creative partnership with Netflix, which has him writing, directing and producing films and TV series for the streamer. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: tylerperry.com

