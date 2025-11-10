Listen Live
Close
Local

Tyler Perry Sets Cast For “Why Did I Get Married Again?”

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sherri Shepherd honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

(Black PR Wire) Tyler Perry has set the cast for his upcoming Netflix project, “Why Did I Get Married Again?” — a sequel to his 2007 and 2010 films. Perry himself is set to star in the film, and joining him in the cast are Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

In this new sequel, the couples from “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?” reunite in celebration as Marcus (White) and Angela’s (Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?

In addition to his starring role, Perry will write and direct the film, and produce alongside Angi Bones and Tony Strickland. “Why Did I Get Married Again?” is the latest in a creative partnership with Netflix, which has him writing, directing and producing films and TV series for the streamer. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: tylerperry.com

SEE ALSO

Tyler Perry Sets Cast For “Why Did I Get Married Again?” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
2 Items
Celebrity

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Entertainment

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
17:42
Exclusives

Exclusive: Eric Benét Talks Christmas LP, His Legacy & Losing D’Angelo

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close