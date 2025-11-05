Roc Nation & Sports Leaders Support Harry Belafonte’s Justice Fight

Source: Francois LOCHON / Getty

In a stirring night of remembrance, transition, and renewed commitment, The Gathering for Justice marked its 20th Anniversary Gala: 20 Years of Impact, spotlighting both the enduring legacy of Harry Belafonte and the movement’s bold step into its next chapter under new leadership. The event, hosted by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, was a gathering committed to justice, truth, and accountability. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for Radio One to bring us the story.

A Legacy Honored, A Movement Propelled

From the stage, Gathering leaders and guests alike emphasized that carrying forward Belafonte’s vision is not mere ceremony — it is a mission. Over the course of two decades, The Gathering has carved a formidable place in the social justice ecosystem, driven by the principle of ending child incarceration and dismantling racial inequities in the justice system. Its strategy has rested on bridging silos — uniting youth and elders, policy and culture, advocacy and accountability — under the banner of Kingian nonviolence as a tool for structural transformation.

This year’s evening paid tribute to key figures who embody the spirit of generational struggle and vision:

Desiree Perez , CEO of Roc Nation, was honored with the Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award

, CEO of Roc Nation, was honored with the Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award Danny Glover , actor and longtime activist, received the Legacy of Justice Award

, actor and longtime activist, received the Legacy of Justice Award Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, co-Executive Director of the Alliance for Quality Education, was presented with the Gathering In Community Award (a legacy accolade first given to the Exonerated Five in 2015)

In presenting the award to Desiree Perez, the organization’s President and CEIO Carmen Perez-Jordan reinforced a deeper notion of what leadership means in the 21st-century movement:

“Leadership is not defined by titles — it’s defined by who we’re willing to fight for, who we’re willing to lift, and how we’re using our influence to serve. Thank you for guiding us and challenging us to be bolder and braver in our pursuit for justice.”

The gala underscored how culture, media, and art are integral arenas in the struggle for justice — a synergy Belafonte himself long believed in, and one that Perez-Jordan has championed. Roc Nation’s ongoing support of The Gathering will continue through strategic partnerships, amplifying social impact campaigns and advocacy initiatives through the power of entertainment, storytelling, and celebrity influence.

Power and Partnership

This year’s sponsors reflected the movement’s deep ties across the worlds of sports, music, and culture. Live Nation, Universal Music Group, Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Charitable Foundation, The NFL Foundation, The Kraft Group, (owned by Patriots owner Robert Kraft) and many others lent their support — reinforcing the idea that justice and philanthropy are strongest when rooted in unity and collaboration across industries. Individual supporters included former Essence editor-in-chief Susan Taylor, actor Gary Doudain, activist Tamika Mallory and rapper/activist Mysonne ,

Their participation symbolized the evolution of Belafonte’s legacy — the merging of art and activism that he embodied — showing how the entertainment and sports communities continue to play a critical role in advancing social progress.

For more than 20 years, Carmen Perez-Jordan has stood at the helm of The Gathering for Justice, guided by a unique mentorship with Belafonte himself. The Gala offered both tribute and reflection: honoring her leadership while signaling the organization’s shift into new hands.

In remarks recounting her early relationship with Belafonte, Perez-Jordan recalled their first encounter inside a correctional facility:

“He went into the prison … it was about 105 degrees inside … I just remember seeing everyone’s admiration of him … he started polishing a man’s shoe, speaking about shining shoes — that humility struck me.”

“He was someone who, when I would ask him a question about an incident in time, he would have a three-hour conversation with me … that was really a historical analysis of how we got to today.”

She described how Belafonte’s convening of elders and youth, across civil rights, Indigenous, and Chicano movements in 2005, crystallized a vision for collective accountability. That convening became The Gathering’s moral seed, rooted in believing that child incarceration was not just a policy issue but a moral imperative.

Her tenure became synonymous with building bridges — between generations, between cultural and political sectors, and between theory and lived experience.

A Sacred Passing of the Torch

The most emotional moment of the evening came when Perez-Jordan formally announced she would be stepping down as President & CEO. She introduced DeJuana Thompson as her successor and delivered an impassioned farewell to the leadership she had shouldered for two decades.

“For twenty years, I have given everything I have to this work: every ounce of strength, every sleepless night, every prayer whispered between meetings and marches. From our 250-mile march to justice, to cultural programming in detention centers, standing with families impacted by police violence, our MLK Freedom & Unity Weekend Summits … this has been my life’s work. I fulfilled my assignment. Gathering, I have given you the best of my years. And I would do it all again, because you have been my political home, my refuge, my purpose, and my calling.”



Her words drew a standing ovation — a testament to her impact and to the respect she commands within the movement.

As the gala concluded and guests dispersed into the night, the message was clear: this was not merely a commemorative event, but a clarion call. The Gathering to date has shown how an organization can straddle artistic influence, advocacy, and grassroots initiative — and now, under renewed leadership, the challenge is to deepen that integration amid growing resistance, shrinking resources, and rising authoritarian pressures.

If the past 20 years have shown anything, it’s that sustaining a movement is not about a single leader, or a singular moment — it’s about collective continuity. The legacy of Harry Belafonte lives on not just in ceremony, but in the countless lives touched, the policy battles waged, and the art and activism yet to be imagined.

And as Carmen Perez-Jordan reminded us, stepping down is not a departure from purpose — it is an act of faith in what the movement can become.

