‘We Blinked And She Grew Up!’ — Serena Williams’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Olympia Looks In Adorable New Pics

Fans of Serena Williams are amazed at how fast her eldest daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has grown — so much so that they’re doing a double-take on Instagram. Aunties and uncles of social media lit up with excitement and surprise when Serena took to Instagram on Oct. 31 with a photo carousel featuring Olympia, now 7, making a funny face at the tennis legend as she sat beside her.

Deeper in the post, Serena, 44, included sweet throwback photos from Olympia’s early years, including one where the adorable cutie appeared small enough to sit perfectly inside an airport security tray, and another showing her joyfully playing on a beautiful beach.

The post concluded with a touching message that read,

“Dear Daughter, I hope you can always hear my voice, saying, ‘You’ve got this’ when the world feels too loud. Love, Mom.”

Serena kept the love flowing in her caption, reflecting on how quickly time has passed since her daughter’s birth in 2017.

“At first they are sweet, then they get sweeter… Or something like that,” she wrote.

Social media reacts to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s photo.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with their amazement at how grown-up Olympia looks today.

“We blinked and she grew up,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented, “Wow, look at how grown she is now!! So beautiful.”

A third penned, “I’ve been looking at these pictures and telling myself how fast they grow up!”

Serena Williams’ beautiful family.

Serena Williams shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, and together they are proud parents of two daughters. The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., affectionately known as Olympia, in September 2017. They expanded their family five years later when Williams gave birth to their younger daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Serena has often spoken about how motherhood has changed her outlook on life. During a 2024 interview with Byrdie, the tennis champ gushed about how her daughters brought so much joy to her life upon stepping into her greatest role yet.

“I can’t say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid’s school,” she chuckled, before sharing her hopes and dreams for her two children. “I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have — from tennis to beauty — and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests.”

Serena also revealed how Olympia, in particular, helped to change her outlook on beauty after becoming a mother.

“Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia. We’re always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys.”

Congrats to Serena Williams and her beautiful family.

