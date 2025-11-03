Celebrate National Sandwich Day With These Deals

Source: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins / Reach Media Get ready to celebrate National Sandwich Day 2025 with mouthwatering deals you don’t want to miss! If you’re craving a classic sub, a toasted hoagie, or a gourmet creation piled high with all your favorite fixings, sandwich shops nationwide are serving up special discounts, BOGO offers, and even a few free sandwiches. From Subway and Jersey Mike’s to Firehouse Subs and Jimmy John’s, here’s where to score the tastiest deals on November 3rd.

SUBWAY Watch until the end for a Subway® MVP Rewards code to buy a footlong, and get another for $1 this National Sandwich Day.

Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrate the king of sandwiches with free delivery online & through the JM app

McAlister’s Deli Buy one sandwich and get one 50% today through 11/9.

Sprouts Farmers Market Sprouts Farmers Market is running a deal on its sandwiches, which are typically sold for $4.99. For an extra 67 cents, customers can add a bag of chips and a bottle of water.

Potbelly Sandwich Works Buy one Big or Original sandwich or wrap, get an Original sandwich or wrap FREE with promo code BOGO, today only

Schlotzsky’s $5 Medium sandwiches. Offer exclusive to new and existing Schlotzsky’s Rewards Members

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop BOGO 50% ALL TURKEY SUBS TODAY ONLY.

Popeyes Source: Courtesy Popeyes / Popeyes Through Nov. 9, Popeyes rewards members can get a free Classic, Spicy or Smokin’ Rojo Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of $10+. The single-use offer is valid on Popeyes delivery at participating locations and can be redeemed in the chain’s app or website

Pizza Hut Source: Pizza Hut of MD / Pizza Hut of MD On National Sandwich Day and every other Monday, Pizza Hutcustomers can order a Pizza Hut Melt (Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, Meat Lover’s or Pepperoni Lover’s) for $4.99 at participating locations.

Panera Bread Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Panera rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, get one $5 offer on whole sandwiches on Nov. 3 at participating locations. The discount applies to the lowest priced eligible item.

Firehouse Subs Source: SOPA Images / Getty Firehouse Subs customers can score a free medium Core 4 sub (Hook & Ladder, Firehouse Meatball, Turkey & Provolone or Italian) with a purchase of $15 or more on Nov. 3 in the chain’s app or website. The offer is valid on pickup and delivery orders.