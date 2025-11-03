Listen Live
Entertainment

Brandy and Ray J Share Stage During “The Boy Is Mine” Tour

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2018 Urban One Honors - Show
Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Brandy and Ray J Share Stage During “The Boy Is Mine” Tour

Brandy and Ray J shared a heartfelt moment on stage, marking what appears to be a new chapter for the famous siblings.


At the Atlanta stop of Brandy’s The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica on October 31, both singers surprised the crowd with guest appearances.

Monica brought out Ludacris, Tank, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri to deliver a nostalgic set of classics.

When it came time for Brandy to introduce her guest, she said she only had one person in mind — and that’s when Ray J joined her on stage.


Instead of performing, Ray J walked up and embraced his sister tightly as the stage lights dimmed and the platform lowered beneath them.

It was a quiet yet powerful moment that seemed to silence rumors of tension between the two.


After the show, Ray J took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the reunion, writing simply:
“family > everything.”


The emotional moment follows years of public ups and downs between the siblings.

Earlier this year, Ray J shared a series of posts expressing frustration and sadness over his relationship with Brandy, writing that he felt like “an embarrassment” to his sister and family.

In various podcast interviews over the summer, he spoke openly about trying to repair their bond and the challenges of growing apart in the public eye.


Despite those rocky moments, the onstage embrace suggested that healing may finally be happening.

For longtime fans of the Norwood family, it was a powerful reminder of the love that has always connected them — even through difficult times.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

SEE ALSO

Brandy and Ray J Share Stage During “The Boy Is Mine” Tour was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
4 Items
Celebrity

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

News

Trump Administration Approves Partial SNAP Payments For November

15 Items
Shop

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

13 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

10 Items
Entertainment

Why New Edition’s Tour Is a Nostalgia Wave You Don’t Want To Miss

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close